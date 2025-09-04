Denmark vs Scotland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Denmark and Scotland get underway in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Parken Stadium on Friday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since November 2021, when Brian Riemer’s men secured a 2-0 home victory in a similar World Cup qualifying clash.

Ad

Denmark turned in a five-star team display last time out when they stormed to a 5-0 victory over Lithuania in their friendly clash at Nature Energy Park.

Before that, Riemer’s side suffered a 5-3 aggregate loss against Portugal in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League in March before bouncing back in a 2-1 win over Northern Ireland on June 7.

Denmark, who have managed just one win from their last six competitive matches, will look to continue from where they dropped off against Lithuania as they eye a third straight World Cup appearance.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Scotland returned to winning ways in style as they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein in their friendly encounter last time out.

This was a much-needed result for Steve Clarke’s men, who lost 3-1 on aggregate against Greece in the Nations League promotion playoffs in March before suffering a 3-1 defeat against Iceland in a friendly on June 6.

Scotland head into Friday’s clash unbeaten in four of their last five competitive matches, picking up three wins and one draw, having failed to win the eight games preceding this run (5L, 3D).

Ad

Denmark vs Scotland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides, Scotland boast a superior record in the history of this fixture compared to Denmark’s seven victories.

Scotland have won all but one of the most recent four clashes between the two nations, with a 2-0 defeat in September 2021 being the exception.

Denmark have failed to win five of their last six competitive matches, losing three and picking up two draws since September 2024.

Scotland are unbeaten in five of their last seven outings across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw, having lost each of the four matches preceding this run.

Ad

Denmark vs Scotland Prediction

Denmark and Scotland will look to kick off their qualifying campaign on the front foot and we anticipate a thrilling contest between the two European powerhouses.

While Scotland are fully capable of getting the result, home advantage gives Riemer’s men an extra edge here and we are backing them to make the most of it.

Prediction: Denmark 1-0 Scotland

Denmark vs Scotland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Denmark to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last five encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More