Denmark vs Serbia prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021-22

Serbia will be aiming to pick up their sixth win on the trot when they take a trip to the Parken Stadium to face Denmark on Tuesday.

Denmark, meanwhile, have lost each of their last two games and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Denmark suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Netherlands in the first of their two friendly fixtures on Saturday.

They have now lost each of their last two games after falling to a 2-0 loss at the hands of Scotland in their final World Cup qualification game last November.

However, Denmark head into Tuesday's game on a four-match winning streak on home turf and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

Meanwhile, Serbia maintained their fine run of results last time out as they claimed a 1-0 victory over Hungary.

They have now won each of their most recent five games, while they remain unbeaten in their last eight, dating back to a 1-0 defeat against Japan back in June 2021.

This sensational run saw Serbia secure their place in the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Denmark vs Serbia Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the two nations. Denmark have won each of their previous two encounters, claiming a 3-1 victory when they first met in 2014. Their second encounter came in 2015, with Denmark claiming another comfortable 2-0 win.

Denmark Form Guide: W-W-W-L-L

Serbia Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Denmark vs Serbia Team News

Denmark

Christian Eriksen made his highly anticipated return to the pitch for Denmark against Netherlands last time out, marking his return with a goal almost immediately after coming off the bench. Simon Kjaer and Andreas Christensen remain out injured.

Injured: Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen

Suspended: None

Serbia

Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic remains ruled out through a groin problem.

Injured: Dusan Vlahovic

Suspended: None

Denmark vs Serbia Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Victor Nelsson; Alexander Bah, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Jens Stryger Larsen

Serbia Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Predrag Rajkovic; Stefan Mitrovic, Matija Nastasić, Strahinja Pavlovic; Filip Kostic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Saša Lukić, Andrija Zivkovic; Dusan Tadic; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Denmark vs Serbia Prediction

With a bunch of talented players scattered across all departments for both sides, we expect a thrilling contest on Tuesday. The visitors head into the game as the more in-form side and will look to carry on with that momentum.

However, we are tipping Denmark to frustrate their efforts on home soil and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Denmark 1-1 Serbia

