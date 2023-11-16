Denmark vs Slovenia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Denmark will invite Slovenia to the Parken Stadium in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Friday.

Both teams have 19 points from eight games in the qualifying campaign thus far and have won four games in a row. With two games left to play in the ongoing campaign, neither team is assured of a qualification spot as Kazakhstan can still qualify at the expense of one of the two table-toppers in Group H.

The hosts registered a 2-1 away win over San Marino in their previous outing, with Rasmus Højlund opening the scoring in the 42nd minute. Alessandro Golinucci scored San Marino's first goal of the ongoing qualification campaign to equalize in the 61st minute before Yussuf Poulsen restored the lead for the hosts.

The visitors eked out a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland last month, with Adam Gnezda Čerin's fifth-minute opener proving to be the difference in that match.

The winner of this match will be assured of their qualification while a draw is the best possible outcome for both teams.

Denmark vs Slovenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths five times in all competitions thus far, with just one meeting coming in European qualifiers. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run against the visitors in these meetings, with four wins and one game ending in a draw.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in June, with Højlund equalizing in the 42nd minute after Andraž Šporar gave Slovenia the lead.

Denmark have won their two home meetings against the visitors with an aggregate score of 7-0.

Both teams have scored 17 goals in eight games in the qualifiers thus far. The visitors have conceded six times while the hosts have shipped in seven goals.

Denmark vs Slovenia Prediction

De Rød-Hvide are unbeaten in their last six games, recording five wins. They have scored seven times in two home meetings against the visitors without conceding and are strong favorites.

The visitors have lost just one of their last 14 games in all competitions. They have won eight of their last 10 games, keeping five clean sheets. They have scored just twice in five meetings against the hosts while conceding 12 times.

Both teams head into the match in great form and the visitors have kept three clean sheets on the trot. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Denmark 1-1 Slovenia

Denmark vs Slovenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Kasper Dolberg to score or assist any time - Yes