Denmark vs Sweden Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2024

Denmark will entertain Sweden at Parken in a friendly on Wednesday. The hosts play Norway in another friendly later this week before heading to Germany for UEFA Euro 2024.

The visitors have not qualified for the competition and will conclude the ongoing international break with a friendly against Serbia later this week.

The hosts are unbeaten in their two games in 2024, with a win and a draw to their name, keeping two clean sheets. In their previous outing, they overcame the Faroe Islands 2-0 in March. They have been drawn alongside England, Slovakia, and Serbia in a tricky Group C at the UEFA Euro 2024.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in three friendlies this year, with two wins and a defeat. In their previous outing, they defeated Albania 1-0 at home in March.

Denmark vs Sweden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The neighbors have a long-standing rivalry and have met 107 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors leading 46-41 in wins and 20 games ending in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors, keeping two clean sheets.

Seven of the last nine meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with seven clean sheets for the hosts.

Sweden have won 12 of their last 13 friendlies, keeping five clean sheets.

Denmark have suffered just one loss in their last 10 games in all competitions, recording seven wins.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last four friendlies against the visitors, recording three wins.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last nine home games in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets.

Denmark vs Sweden Prediction

De Rød-Hvide have been in good touch recently, suffering just one loss in all competitions since last March. They are unbeaten at home in friendlies since 2015, keeping 11 consecutive clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Blågult have won three of their last four games in all competitions, scoring seven goals, and will look to build on that form. They have just one win in their last nine meetings against the hosts, scoring just three goals, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the home advantage for Denmark, the hosts should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Denmark 2-1 Sweden

Denmark vs Sweden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Denmark to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Anders Dreyer to score or assist any time - Yes