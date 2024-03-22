Denmark vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2024

Denmark and Switzerland begin preparations for the upcoming Euro 2024 when they lock horns in a friendly at Parken Stadium on Saturday.

Having failed to win the last five meetings between the sides, Murat Yakin’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts and end their four-game winless run.

Denmark brought their 2024 European Championship qualifiers to an end last time out when they fell to a 2-0 loss against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

However, a run of seven wins in their 10 games saw Kasper Hjulmand’s side secure top spot in Group H with 22 points from 10 matches.

Denmark have been drawn in Group C of the upcoming European Championship alongside Serbia, Slovenia and 2020 beaten finalists England.

Switzerland, on the other hand, failed to find their feet last time out as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Romania in their final Euro 2024 qualification game.

Despite failing to win their final four games in Group I, Yakin’s men secured their spot in Germany as they finished as runners-up with 17 points from a possible 30.

Switzerland, who are currently 19th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, will take on Hungary, Scotland and Germany in Group A of the Euros later in June.

Denmark vs Switzerland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 12 meetings between the sides, Denmark boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Switzerland have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Denmark are unbeaten in their last five games against Yakin’s men, claiming two wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in October 1984.

Switzerland are on a four-match winless run, losing once and claiming three draws since September’s 3-0 victory over Andorra.

Denmark are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight matches, claiming six wins and one draw since June 2023.

Denmark vs Switzerland Prediction

With the 2024 European Championship on the horizon, Denmark and Switzerland will be looking to get their preparations underway on the front foot.

Denmark head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we see them coming away with the win here.

Prediction: Denmark 3-1 Switzerland

Denmark vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Denmark to win.

Tip 2: First to score - Denmark (The hosts have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches).

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of Denmark’s last five outings).