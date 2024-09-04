Denmark vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Denmark will welcome Switzerland to Parken Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday. Both teams played in League A in the 2022-23 campaign but failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

The hosts suffered their first loss of the year in their previous outing, losing 2-0 to Germany in the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 in June. Interestingly, they had a winless run in the competition, drawing their three group-stage games.

The visitors have also suffered just one loss in 2024 across all competitions. They met England in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 in their previous outing and, after the scoreline ended 1-1 after extra time, they suffered a 5-3 loss in the penalty shootout.

The Red and Whites will host Serbia on Sunday and the Red Crosses will conclude their international break against defending champions Spain.

Denmark vs Switzerland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 13 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely with seven games ending in draws and De Rød-Hvide leading 4-2 in wins.

They last met in a friendly in March, with the match ending in a goalless draw.

The Red and Whites are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the Red Crosses, keeping three clean sheets.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Denmark have seen conclusive results in their last 10 games in the Nations League, with seven wins and three losses.

Switzerland have also seen conclusive results in their last seven games in the competition, with four wins. Interestingly, they have won their last three games in the competition.

Denmark vs Switzerland Prediction

De Rød-Hvide are winless in their last four games, failing to score in the last two. They are unbeaten in their last 11 home games in all competitions, including friendlies, keeping six clean sheets, and have an unbeaten home record in this fixture.

Nati have lost just two of the last 19 games in all competitions, with one of them coming on penalties against England in July. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last seven away games in the Nations League.

Fabian Schär was the latest player to announce his retirement last week following Xherdan Shaqiri and Yann Sommer, who retired after Euro 2024. Becir Omeragic, Filip Ugrinic, Joël Monteiro, Uran Bislimi, Jonas Omlin, and Dominik Schmid are back in the national team while Gregory Wüthrich is named to the national team for the first time.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Denmark 1-1 Switzerland

Denmark vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Christian Eriksen to score or assist any time - Yes

