Denmark vs Tunisia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 6 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Denmark are set to play Tunisia at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Denmark come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Didier Deschamps' France in their most recent match. First-half goals from Sevilla striker Kasper Dolberg and Club Brugge attacker Andreas Skov Olsen secured the win for Kasper Hjulmand's Denmark.

Tunisia, on the other hand, lost 5-1 to Tite's Brazil in their most recent fixture. A brace from Barcelona winger Raphinha and goals from Tottenham Hotspur attacker Richarlison, Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and Flamengo striker Pedro ensured victory for Brazil. Lorient centre-back Montassar Talbi scored the consolation goal for Tunisia, who had Salernitana centre-back Dylan Bronn sent off in the first half.

Denmark and Tunisia's group includes World Cup holders France as well as Australia. France and Denmark are expected to progress to the next round. However, Tunisia and Australia are no pushovers and will certainly cause problems for their opponents.

Denmark vs Tunisia Head-to-Head Stats

Denmark have faced Tunisia once before, with Denmark emerging victorious. They last played against each other in 2002.

Denmark form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Tunisia form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Denmark vs Tunisia: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Denmark are certainly a strong team and boast a talented squad with a good balance between experience and youth. Since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Southampton, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has become a robust and gritty player, and the 27-year-old will be one of the key names on the team sheet.

Jay Harris @jaydmharris



I mean, why wouldn’t you call up one of the best CDM’s around? Christian Norgaard has been included in Denmark’s squad for the World CupI mean, why wouldn’t you call up one of the best CDM’s around? Christian Norgaard has been included in Denmark’s squad for the World Cup 🏆I mean, why wouldn’t you call up one of the best CDM’s around? 😤

Manchester United star Christian Eriksen has four assists so far in the Premier League, and has consistently displayed his trademark composure and calmness on the ball. In the attack, the focus will be on Espanyol's Martin Braithwaite. The former Barcelona man has three goals in La Liga this season. However, Braithwaite has often excelled for his national side, despite inconsistent displays at club level.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - Christian Eriksen is the first Danish player to score for @ManUtd since Peter Schmeichel versus FC Rotor Volgograd in the UEFA Cup in September 1995. Throwback. 1 - Christian Eriksen is the first Danish player to score for @ManUtd since Peter Schmeichel versus FC Rotor Volgograd in the UEFA Cup in September 1995. Throwback. https://t.co/zCZOiw1hY2

Tunisia, on the other hand, have a player whom many hardcore Premier League fans will remember. Wahbi Khazri has always been a dead-ball specialist and displayed glimpses of his quality during his time with Sunderland. The 31-year-old now plays for Montpellier, where he has scored two goals in eight league starts.

Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is highly rated by Manchester United, and the 19-year-old was sent to Birmingham City on loan to gain experience. The midfielder has two assists in the Championship and will be one to look out for if he makes an appearance for his country.

Denmark will be the favorites against Tunisia, although the Tunisians certainly have the arsenal to cause the Danes major problems.

Get the Qatar vs Ecuador live score now and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes