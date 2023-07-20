Denmark Women vs China PR Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2023 

Denmark Women and China PR Women will kickstart their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign when they square off at HBF Park on Saturday.

The Danes are coming into the tournament on the back of a 2-0 defeat against Spain in a friendly a fortnight ago. Ona Batlle and Salma Paraluello scored in either half to guide La Roja to victory.

China, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 friendly draw against Colombia last week. The Steel Roses booked their spot in Australia and New Zealand courtesy of a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Korea Republic in the final of the 2022 AFC Asian Women's Cup.

Denmark qualified for their fifth World Cup by finishing at the top of their qualification group with maximum points garnered from eight games.

England and Haiti complete the quartet of teams in Group D of the World Cup.

Denmark Women vs China PR Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides. China lead 7-3, while two games ended in draws.

Both sides have been paired in the same group in three previous World Cups (1991, 1995, 2007). Denmark are yet to win (two defeats).

China have qualified for all but one of the previous eight World Cups (2011). They progressed from the group stage on each occasion.

None of Denmark's last 27 games have ended in a stalemate.

Six of Denmark's last seven games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net and also produced less than three goals.

Denmark are looking to progress to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since 1995.

Denmark Women vs China PR Women Prediction

England are the favorites to top this group, with the reigning European champions also among the favorites to go all the way. This puts extra importance on this clash, with the game potentially a winner-takes-all for the second spot in the group.

China are historically the more successful side, while Denmark are making their tournament return after missing the last three editions.

One spot separates the two sides in the FIFA world ranking, highlighting how closely-matched they are. Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Denmark 1-1 China PR

Denmark Women vs China PR Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals