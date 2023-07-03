Denmark Women vs Spain Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2023 

Denmark Women and Spain Women will square off in a pre-World Cup friendly on Wednesday.

The Danes have not been in action since claiming a 1-0 victory over Japan in a friendly in April. Moeka Minami's late own goal helped De rød-hvide secure the win.

Spain, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Panama with a 7-0 victory in a friendly last week. Esther Rodriguez's first-half brace put the Spaniards on their way to the cruising victory.

Both sides will use Wednesday's friendly to finalize preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Spain have been grouped in Group C alongside Zambia, Costa Rica and Japan.

Denmark will kickstart their World Cup campaign against China before facing England and Haiti in Group D.

Denmark Women vs Spain Women Head-to-head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on three occasions in the past. Spain were victorious twice, while one game ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in July 2022 when Spain claimed a 1-0 win in a Euro 2022 group-stage fixture.

Denmark have won each of their last four games.

Spain have won eight of their last nine games, including each of the last four.

Four of Denmark's last five games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Spain's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Five of Denmark's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Denmark Women vs Spain Women Prediction

The World Cup fever is in the air and all 32 nations that qualified are putting final touches to ensure they meet their objectives in Australia/New Zealand.

Denmark are one of the Dark Horses in the tournament. Their charge will be led by Bayern Munich forward Pernille Harder and the 30-year-old has the ability to make a difference. Spain, for their part, are one of the contenders and will be aiming to finally make an impact after several years of underachievement. Their quest has been boosted by Alexia Putellas' recent return to full fitness.

The Danes are more compact in their style, while Spain play an expansive, possession-based system. The Danes have enough quality to get a positive result but we are backing the Spaniards to edge the game with a narrow margin.

Prediction: Denmark Women 0-1 Spain Women

Denmark Women vs Spain Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spain to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

