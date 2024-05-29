Denmark Women vs Spain Women Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2024

Denmark Women and Spain Women will battle for three points in a UEFA Women's Euro qualifier on Friday (May 31st). Both sides are level at the summit of Group 2, having garnered six points from two games.

The hosts are coming off a 4-2 home win over Belgium in the qualifiers last month. Amalie Vangsgaard's first-half brace put the Danes on their way to victory, while Sofie Svava and Frederike Thogersen scored to give them a four-goal lead. Sari Kees and Feli Delacauw scored second-half goals to make the scoreline more respectable.

Spain, meanwhile, came from behind to claim a 3-1 home win over the Czech Republic. All three goals were scored in the second half, with Eliska Sonntagova putting the visitors ahead in the 56th minute. Maria Mendez, Jennifer Hermoso and Mariona Caldentey scored to help the world champions turn the game around.

Denmark Women vs Spain Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Spain have won three of their last four head-to-head games.

Their most recent clash in July saw Spain claim a 2-0 victory in a friendly.

Four of Denmark's last six games, including the last three, have had goals at both ends.

Spain have won 13 of their last 14 games, including the last five.

There have been at least two first-half goals scored in four of Denmark's last six games.

Six of Spain's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Denmark Women vs Spain Women Prediction

Denmark are seeking to qualify for a sixth Women's Euro and have started the qualifiers with a 100% record. However, they face the biggest test of the qualifiers when the world champions come visiting.

Spain, for their part, are flying high at the moment. They recently won the maiden edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League to go with their World Cup triumph last year.

The Iberians will look to complete the set by lifting the Euro next year. Confidence will be high in their camp, as they are comprised mosty Barcelona players who defended their Women's Champions League title over the weekend.

Expect the visitors to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Denmark 1-3 Spain

Denmark Women vs Spain Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spain Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Spain to score over 1.5 goals