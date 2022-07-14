Denmark Women vs Spain Women prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Euro 2022

The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 is back in action with another round of matches this week as Spain take on Denmark on Friday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Denmark are currently in third place in Group B and have not been at their best in the competition. The Danes edged Finland to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Spain, on the other hand, are in second place in their group and have been fairly impressive so far. La Furia Roja suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Germany this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Denmark Women vs Spain Women Head-to-Head

Spain have an impressive record against Denmark and have won one of the two matches played between the two teams. Denmark have never defeated Spain in an official fixture and will look to create history on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2021 and ended in a 3-0 victory for Spain. Denmark struggled on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Denmark Women form guide: W-L

Spain Women form guide: L-W

Denmark Women vs Spain Women Team News

Denmark Women

Pernille Harder is Denmark's record goalscorer and will likely lead her side's forward line. They will have to field their best possible playing XI against a strong opponent.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spain Women

Jenni Hermoso sustained a knee injury last month and has been ruled out of the tournament. Alexia Putellas is also injured and will not be available for selection at the Euros.

Injured: Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark Women vs Spain Women Predicted XI

Denmark Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lene Christensen; Simone Boye, Stine Ballisager Pedersen, Katrine Veje; Sara Thrige, Sanne Troelsgaard, Sofie Junge Pedersen, Sofie Svava; Pernille Harder, Stine Larsen, Signe Bruun

Spain Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sandra Panos; Ona Battle, Irene Paredes, Mapi Leon, Leila Ouahabi; Aitana Bonmati, Teresa Abelleira, Patricia Guijarro; Lucia Garcia, Mariona Caldentey, Esther Gonzalez

Denmark Women vs Spain Women Prediction

Spain have a formidable squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in the tournament. The likes of Aitana Bonmati and Mariona Caldentey can be impressive on their day and have a point to prove in this match.

Denmark can pack a punch on their day and will look to pull off an upset in this match. Spain are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Denmark Women 1-3 Spain Women

