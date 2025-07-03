Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 4th 2025

Denmark Women and Sweden Women will square off in an all-Scandinavian affair in the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship on Friday (July 4th). The game will be played at Stade de Geneve.

The game comes a month after both sides faced one another in their final game of the UEFA Women's Nations League where the Swedes went on a rampage during a 6-1 home win. They were 3-0 up by the 11th minute, with Champions League final heroine Stina Blackstenius breaking the deadlock just 37 seconds into the game. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Filippa Angeldal added a goal each. Janni Thomsen pulled one back for the Danes in the 41st minute but Blackstenius, who netted a hat-trick on the night, completed the rout.

Both sides will now shift their focus to the Euros. Sweden booked their spot in the tournament with an 8-0 aggregate thrashing of Serbia in the playoffs. Denmark topped their qualification group. Germany and Poland are the other teams alongside Denmark and Sweden in Group C of the competition.

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Denmark's 6-1 thrashing in the most recent clash between the two sides last month was their heaviest defeat since 2012.

Five of Denmark's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Sweden are unbeaten in their last 12 games (eight wins).

Denmark have scored more than one goal just once in their last six games.

Sweden have not conceded more than one goal in 11 of their last 12 games.

Sweden have scored five goals or more six times since 2024.

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Prediction

Denmark were 2017 Euro finalists but failed to make it out of the group stage last time out. De rød-hvide were thrashed by their neighbors a month ago but have to put that behind them as they hope to begin their tournament on a winning note.

Sweden have won the last three head-to-head games. They are one-time European champions and were semifinalists in 2022. However, they are some way off the standards of the favorites to go all the way in this tournament.

We are backing the Swedes to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Denmark Women 1-3 Sweden Women

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sweden Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sweden to score over 1.5 goals

