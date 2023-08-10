Dennis Bergkamp's daughter reacts as Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo's girlfriend makes loved-up Instagram post

Cody Gakpo's girlfriend recently took to Instagram to share a loving post with the Liverpool star. Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp's daughter also came forward to shower love on the young couple while commenting on the post.

Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo is currently in a relationship with Noa van der Bij. The couple started dating in December 2020 and they have been going strong since.

She works as a junior booker for Cachet Models, and is also pursuing her studies in management at Avans University of Applied Sciences.

Noa van der Bij has always been supportive of the Dutch attacker's football career, and has been pictured numerous times supporting her boyfriend from the stands. She was also present in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup where she cheered on the Liverpool attacker.

She's also quite active on social media and has more than 35,000 followers on her Instagram account.

She recently uploaded a picture with her partner, Cody Gakpo on the platform where the couple can be seen attending a wedding.

"A day full of love," Noa van der Bij captioned the post.

Dennis Bergkamp's daughter Estelle Deborah Bergkamp reacted to the post using a couple of white heart emojis.

On Liverpool's pre-season tour, Gakpo has given outstanding performances. Liverpool have bolstered their side with the additions of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the transfer window.

Football pundit heaps praise on Cody Gakpo's performance against Darmstadt

According to football pundit Neil Mellor, Cody Gakpo has been very impressive in pre-season in combination with Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota.

Liverpool defeated SV Darmstadt 3-1 in their last pre-season fixture on Monday (August 7). Jurgen Klopp started Gakpo in midfield during the match. As a result, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz were the three up front.

“One thing that’s really caught my eye in pre-season is the way that himself [Cody Gakpo] and [Diogo] Jota have combined. I don’t know what the front three will be for the start of the season, but the understanding between those two has really, really caught the eye." Neil Mellor stated.

It seems, heading into the new season of the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp will have a stacked squad full of versatile young talents.