Deportes Tolima vs America Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Deportes Tolima will play their second home game of the Copa Libertadores group stage against America Mineiro at Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro in Ibague on Wednesday.

Deportes Tolima have garnered seven points from two victories and one draw, trailing leaders of Group D Atletico Mineiro by one point. With two more matches left to play, the Colombian team are hoping to grab enough points for a round of 16 qualification.

America Mineiro are unlikely to stand in their way. El Vinotinto y Oro won the first leg 3-2 at Belo Horizonte and are billed to make a similar or stronger statement at home on Wednesday.

America Mineiro have little left to fight for in the campaign. The Brazilian side have lost three matches and managed a draw. They sit bottom of Group D with one point. With eight goals already conceded, reviving their campaign appears to be a tall order. Coelho are not yet eliminated despite having the fewest points. However, their form and performance so far does not indicate good prospects.

America Mineiro pulled off a shock on the third matchday when they held leaders Atletico Mineiro to a 1-1 draw at home.

Deportes Tolima vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head

Both teams have met just once in the last five years. It was their first clash in the ongoing Libertadores, which went in favor of Deportes Tolima 3-2. America Mineiro would need to do the impossible to take their dream revenge on El Vinotinto y Oro.

Deportes Tolima form guide (all competitions): D-D-D-W-W.

America Mineiro form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W.

Deportes Tolima vs America Mineiro Team News

Deportes Tolima

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

America Mineiro

Defender Iago Maidana was sent off during America Mineiro’s match against Coritiba in the domestic league over the weekend. It is not yet clear if he will feature against Deportes Tolima but his domestic suspension will not affect this match.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Deportes Tolima vs America Mineiro Predicted Xls

Deportes Tolima (4-2-3-1): William Cuesta (GK), Leider Riascos, Eduar Caicedo, Jeison Angulo, Yohandry Orozco, Cristian Trujillo, Fabian Mosquera, Raziel Garcia, Rodrigo Urena, Gustavo Ramirez, Alvaro Jose Melendez Escobar

America Mineiro (4-4-2): Jailson (GK), Iago Maidana, Eder Ferreira, Marlon, German Conti, Patric, Lucas Kal, Juan Pablo Ramirez, Rodrigo Henrique Santos de Souza, Pedrinho, Aloisio

Phrase: $1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Deportes Tolima vs America Mineiro Prediction

Deportes Tolima’s next outing is a top-of-the-table clash against Atletico Mineiro. El Vinotinto y Oro are not favored to succeed in Belo Horizonte. A comfortable home win against America Mineiro seems to be the safest bet. Third-placed Independiente del Valle are not out of the picture. They will pounce on any setbacks from the upcoming game.

Deportes Tolima have full confidence in their side following their away victory in the first fixture. They are expected to win in Ibague.

Prediction: Deportes Tolima 3-1 America Mineiro

Edited by Peter P