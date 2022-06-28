Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The knockout stages of the 2022 Copa Libertadores commence this week and will see Deportes Tolima host Flamengo on Wednesday in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Deportivo Tolima began their continental campaign with back-to-back winless outings against Atletico Mineiro and Independiente del Valle respectively. However, they bounced back to pick up three wins from their final four group games to secure knockout football.

The Colombian club have only ever made it this far in the Copa Libertadores once, reaching the semifinals back in 1982. They will be targeting a positive first-leg result this week.

Flamengo have had their struggles domestically but they breezed through the group stages of the Copa Libertadores this season. They picked up five wins from their six games, comfortably finishing top of their group.

Flamengo are two-time winners of the continental showpiece, last lifting the trophy in 2019. They finished runners-up last season and will be looking to go a step further this time around.

Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Deportes Tolima and Flamengo. Both sides will be targeting a positive result to put them in a vantage position ahead of the return leg next month.

Deportes Tolima Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-D-W-W-D

Flamengo Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-W-D-W-W

Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo Team News

Deportes Tolima

Andres Ibarguen lasted just 13 minutes in the hosts' last game and is a doubt for the midweek clash. Juan David Rios and Anderson Angulo will both miss the first leg on Wednesday due to injuries.

Injured: Juan David Rios, Anderson Angulo

Doubtful: Andres Ibarguen

Suspended: None

Flamengo

Joao Gomes came off injured against America Mineiro last time out and is a major doubt for this one. David Luiz is on the recovery path from injury and could also miss out while Bruno Henrique has been ruled out.

Injured: Bruno Henrique

Doubtful: Joao Gomes, David Luiz

Suspended: None

Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Deportes Tolima Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Dominguez; Jonathan Marulanda, Julian Quinones, Jose Moya, Junior Hernandez; Brayan Rovira, Rodrigo Urena; Luis Miranda, Daniel Catano, Jeison Lucimi; Michael Rangel

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Santos; Matheuzinho, Pablo, Leo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Andreas Pereira, William Arao, Thiago Maia; Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Gabriel Barbosa, Pedro

Deportes Tolima vs Flamengo Prediction

Deportes Tolima have won three of their last four games and have lost just two of their last 18 across all competitions. They are undefeated in their last nine games on home turf and will fancy their chances ahead of this match.

Flamengo's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats but marked just their second victory in their last seven games. The hosts are in better form and should win this one.

Prediction: Deportivo Tolima 2-1 Flamengo

