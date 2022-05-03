Deportes Tolima vs Independiente Valle prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Deportes Tolima and Independiente Valle will battle for three points in their second Copa Libertadores fixture this season on Thursday.

The hosts managed to register their first win in Copa Libertadores this season by beating America MG in a thrilling 3-2 win. Nevertheless, they sit a point behind second-placed Atletico Mineiro in Group D.

The visitors are winless in their last two Copa Libertadores outings after being held to a 1-1 draw by Mineiro in the last round of fixtures.

Deportes Tolima vs Independiente Valle Head-to-Head

This will be the second time the two clubs have faced each other. The last time they played each other, they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Tolima's star player Jose Moya was sent off in that tie.

Deportes Tolima form guide (in Copa Libertadores): W-D-L

Independiente Talles form guide (in Copa Libertadores): D-D-W

Deportes Tolima vs Independiente Valle Team News

Deportes Tolima

Juan Pablo Nieto and Anderson Angulo have both been ruled out due to injuries. There are no other suspension concerns.

Injuries: Juan Pablo Nieto, Anderson Angulo

Suspension: None

Independiente Valle

Alan Minda, Beder Caicedo, Jhoanner Chavez and Nicolas Previtali are all unavailable due to injuries. Vargas Leon remains doubtful for this game after being substituted against Mineiro in their last game.

Injuries: Alan Minda, Beder Caicedo, Jhoanner Chavez, Nicolas Previtali

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Willian Vargas Leon

Deportes Tolima vs Independiente Valle Predicted XI

Deportes Tolima Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Dominguez (GK); Junior Hernandez, Eduar Caicedo, Jose Moya, Jonathan Marulanda; Juan Rios, Brayan Rovira; Jeison Lucumi, Daniel Catano, Anderson Plata; Michael Rangel

Independiente Valle Predicted XI (5-4-1): Wellington Ramirez (GK); Jhoanner Chavez, Luis Vega, Richard Schunke, Mateo Carabajal, Pedro Perlaza; Junior Sornoza, Lorenzo Faravelli, Cristian Pellerano, Nicolas Previtali; Jaime Ayovi

Deportes Tolima vs Independiente Valle Prediction

Group D of the Copa Libertadores has emerged as a race amongst three outfits, leaders Independiente Valle, Atletico Mineiro and Colombian outfit Deportes Tolima.

This fixture will have lasting consequences for the hosts in case they suffer a defeat. A defeat in Thursday's fixture could open up a four-point lead between the two teams, with Mineiro having an easier tie against America MG.

Independiente will undoubtedly go into this game as favorites and should seal all three points.

Prediction: Deportes Tolima 0-1 Independiente Valle

