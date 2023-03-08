Deportes Tolima vs Junior Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2023 

Deportes Tolima and Junior will square off at Estadio Manuel Murillo Toro in a Copa Sudamericana qualifier on Thursday (March 9).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Pereira in the Colombian Primera A on Sunday. Julian Quinosa put them ahead in the seventh minute before Geisson Perea levelled matters with a last-gasp equaliser in the third minute of injury time.

Junior, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over La Equidad. Luis Sandoval's goal on the stroke of halft-ime proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The win saw them climb to the 15th in the standings, having garnered six points from as many games. Deportivo, meanwhile, are one spot below them due to goal difference, having posted the same number of points.

Both sides will turn their attention to the continent, where a place in the Sudamericana group stage beckons for the winner of this tie.

Deportes Tolima vs Junior Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met on 44 previous occasions. Junior lead 44-8, while 16 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Junior claim a 2-1 home win.

That game snapped a run of six meetings that saw either one team fail to score.

Junior's six league games this term have produced less than three goals.

Junior are unbeaten in eight games against Deportes, winning five.

Both sides have an identical record of one win and three draws in the league this term.

Deportes form guide: D-L-D-L-D; Junior form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Deportes Tolima vs Junior Prediction

Neither side has started the domestic season impressively, so both need to up the ante to navigate their way to the group stage.

Junior have been the historically superior side in the fixture. So registering their first victory of the season over the weekend could act as a springboard to get their campaign back on track.

The visitors should claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Deportes Tolima 0-1 Junior

Deportes Tolima vs Junior Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Junior to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

