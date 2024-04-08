Deportiva Junior vs Universitario Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2024

Deportiva Junior welcome Universitario de Deportes to Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez for a Copa Libertadores clash on Tuesday.

The home side are coming off a 4-1 defeat away to America de Cali in the Colombian Primera A on Saturday. Rodrigo Holgado, Edwar Lopez, Daniel Bocanegra and Cristian Barrios scored for the hosts while Marco Perez scored a consolation strike from the spot in injury time.

Universitario de Deportes, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Alianza in the Peruvian Liga 1. Yuriel Cali's 53rd-minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides.

La U will turn their focus to the continent, where their opening Libertadores game saw them claim a 2-1 comeback home win over LDU Quito last week. Junior saw off Botafogo with a 3-1 away win.

The respective victories left both sides joint top of Group D on three points.

Deportiva Junior vs Universitario Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Universitario have made an 11-game unbeaten start to the season across competitions (eight wins).

Thirteen of Deportiva Junior's 18 competitive games this season have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Universitario have kept clean sheets in nine of their 11 competitive games this season.

Nine of Junior's last 10 games across competitions have produced at least eight corner kicks.

Deportiva Junior vs Universitario Prediction

Deportiva kick-started their tournament with a shock away victory over Botafogo. They return to the familiarities of their own stadium after two consecutive away games. The most recent of those came in a comprehensive defeat. Arturo Reyes will hope his side avoid losing consecutive games since they lost three on the bounce in a five-game winless run between February and March.

Losing is not something that has been associated with Universitario de Deportes this season. The Lima outfit have started the season in imperious form and will be full of confidence as they visit Barranquilla.

The winner of this game will top the group outright but their games this season have tended to be tight affairs. Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Deportiva Junior 1-1 Universitario

Deportiva Junior vs Universitario Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks