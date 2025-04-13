Deportivo Alaves 0-1 Real Madrid: Los Blancos player ratings as both sides finish with 10 men

Real Madrid bagged a narrow 1-0 victory on the road at Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga in a game where both sides went down to 10 men on Sunday. With the win, they remained four points behind Barcelona in the title race.

Eduardo Camavinga scored the only goal in the match in the 19th minute. Kylian Mbappe (38') and Manuel Sanchez (70') got sent off in a thrilling game.

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois- 8.5/10

The Belgian keeper had a fine game for Los Blancos. He made six saves in the Madrid-based side's narrow win to secure a clean sheet.

Lucas Vazquez- 7.5/10

The veteran Spanish defender gave a decent account of himself in the narrow win over Deportivo Alaves. He created two chances, won two tackles, and won five of 11 duels.

Raul Asencio- 7/10

The defender had a fine game for the Spanish giants' narrow win over their relegation-threatened opponents. He scored a goal that was disallowed for a foul, made two clearances, and won one of two duels.

Antonio Rudiger- 7.5/10

The German defender had a good game for Los Blancos on the road. The defender created one chance, made six clearances, and won one of two duels.

Francisco Garcia- 7/10

The Spanish defender played well against Deportivo Alaves. He made three recoveries, won one tackle, and completed 33 of 41 passes.

Eduardo Camavinga- 8/10

The Frenchman played a fine game for Real Madrid and scored the winning goal in the first half. He also completed six dribbles, made three tackles, and won 13 duels.

Aurelien Tchouameni- 8/10

The Los Blancos star played well against Deportivo Alaves. He completed 47 of 52 passes and won 12 of 17 duels.

Federico Valverde- 7.5/10

Federico Valverde had a fine game for Real Madrid. The Uruguayan assisted Eduardo Camavinga for the game's only goal.

Rodrygo- 7.5/10

The Brazilian played well in the Spanish champions' win. He completed 14 of 18 passes and won 10 of 15 duels.

Kylian Mbappe- 5/10

The French star was disappointing for Real Madrid. He got sent off in the 38th minute for a poor tackle to handicap his teammates for the rest of the game.

Arda Guler- 7/10

The former Fenerbahce star had a quiet game for Los Blancos. He won five of eight duels and won four free kicks in the match.

Real Madrid Substitutes

Vinicius Jr- 7/10

The Brazilian star came on for the second half and helped his side see out the win by drawing the foul that got Manu Sanchez sent off. He won three of five duels from 17 touches.

Jude Bellingham- 7/10

The English midfielder came on in the second half and helped his side see out their narrow win. He completed eight of 12 passes and won six of 10 duels.

Brahim Diaz- NA

The Moroccan star came on late and did not have enough time to affect the game for Los Blancos.

Daniel Ceballos-NA

The former Real Betis midfielder came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the game.

