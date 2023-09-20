Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22nd 2023

Deportivo Alaves will host Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league this season and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 2-0 by Rayo Vallecano in their last game and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target throughout the game.

Deportivo Alaves sit 14th in the league table with six points from five games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways this weekend.

Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, kicked off their La Liga campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Real Madrid but have since bounced back from that. They picked up a dominant and well-deserved 3-0 away win over Cadiz in their last game, with three different players getting on the scoresheet in the final 30 minutes of the game.

The visitors sit fourth in the La Liga standings with 10 points from an obtainable 15. They will aim to continue their good run of form on Friday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 57 meetings between Alaves and Bilbao. The hosts have won just nine of those games while the visitors have won 35 times.

There have been 13 meetings between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

Bilbao are the only side in La Liga this season yet to concede a goal away from home.

All five of Alaves' league goals this season have come on home turf.

The hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Alaves have lost two of their last three games and four of their last six. They are, however, undefeated on home turf in league action this year and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Bilbao have won three of their last four games after going winless in their five games prior. The visitors are in much better form ahead of the weekend clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 0-1 Athletic Bilbao

Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Alaves to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)