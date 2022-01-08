Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Athletic Bilbao are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Deportivo Alaves on Sunday. The two Basque rivals share an intriguing rivalry and will want to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves are in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled this season. The hosts are in the relegation zone at the moment and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Basque giants eased past Osasuna by a 3-1 margin in their previous league game and will be confident going into this match.

Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have a good record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 13 out of 24 matches played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed six victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to step up on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Athletic Bilbao. Deportivo Alaves were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-L

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-L-D

Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Deportivo Alaves need to win this game

Deportivo Alaves

Ruben Duarte served his suspension against Granada and will be available for selection. Ximo Navarro is struggling with his fitness and will not feature in this game

Injured: Ximo Navarro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Athletic Bilbao have a point to prove

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have managed to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak with Raul Garcia, Inigo Lekue, Unai Nunez, and Oier Zarraga back in the squad. Yuri Berchiche has picked up an injury and will also be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Yuri Berchiche

Doubtful: Asier Villalibre, Ander Capa

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Pacheco; Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte, Martin Aguirregabiria; Toni Moya, Tomas Pina; Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja, Pere Pons; Joselu

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar De Marcos; Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Oihan Sancet, Inaki Williams

Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are yet to hit their peak this season and have a few issues to solve ahead of this game. The likes of Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain are experienced campaigners in La Liga and will need to step up for their side.

Deportivo Alaves have struggled to impose themselves in the top flight this season and will need a shot in the arm this year. Athletic Bilbao are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-3 Athletic Bilbao

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi