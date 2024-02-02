Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Deportivo Alaves will welcome reigning champions Barcelona to the Mendizorrotza Stadium in La Liga on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed a four-game unbeaten run in league outings, recording three wins on the trot. Samu Omorodion's brace and Luis Rioja's second-half penalty helped them record a 3-0 away win over Almeria last week. The upturn in form has seen them climb to 11th place in the league table with 26 points.

The visitors lost 5-3 at home against Villarreal last week and bounced back with a 1-0 win against Osasuna in their midweek clash on Wednesday. Vitor Roque made an instant impact from the bench and bagged the match-winner within a minute after his substitution thanks to João Cancelo's assist.

After Real Madrid's win over Getafe on Thursday, Barcelona, fourth in the standings, are trailing their arch-rivals by 10 points.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 46 times across all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings over their western rivals with 32 wins to their name. The hosts have seven wins in this fixture and seven games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 13 meetings against the hosts, recording 11 wins.

The two teams last met in the reverse fixture in November, with Barcelona recording a 2-1 home win.

Two of Deportivo Alaves' last three wins against the Catalan giants have come in away games.

The visitors have scored twice the number of goals (44) as the hosts (22) in the league this term. Alaves have the better defensive record, conceding two goals fewer (27).

Alaves have failed to score in nine of their last 10 home meetings against the visitors, suffering seven losses.

The visitors are unbeaten in their travels in La Liga this season.

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Prediction

El Glorioso have hit a purple patch in 2024, suffering just one defeat in six games across all competitions while recording four wins. They are unbeaten in four La Liga games this year and have recorded three wins in a row, keeping two clean sheets.

Andoni Gorosabel is a fresh absentee for head coach Luis García as he will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Aleksandar Sedlar is sidelined with an injury while Abdel Aqbar is in contention to start after returning from the 2023 AFCON.

Blaugrana returned to winning ways after back-to-back losses on Wednesday and will look to build on that form. It was a narrow 1-0 win but a positive result nonetheless, having conceded nine goals in their last two games.

Ferran Torres became the latest addition to their growing injury list after picking up a hamstring injury in their win over Osasuna. Joao Felix was injured in training ahead of that game while Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gavi are other key absentees.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form recently but are winless against the visitors in all competitions since 2016. They have a poor home record in this fixture, which is a cause for concern.

We could see Barcelona just about grab a win in a closely fought encounter.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Barcelona

Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score or assist any time - Yes