Deportivo Alaves vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Cadiz lock horns with an impressive Deportivo Alaves side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Friday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Cadiz Preview

Cadiz are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cadiz have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won five out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' three victories.

Deportivo Alaves are winless in their three matches at home against Cadiz in La Liga - they have played more home games without a victory only against Leganes in the competition.

Cadiz have lost only one of their seven matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga - their lowest percentage of defeats against an opponent they have faced at least five times in the competition.

Cadiz have won their last two La Liga matches against Deportivo Alaves by 1-0 margins and could achieve three consecutive identical results against the same opponent for the first time in their history.

Deportivo Alaves are unbeaten in their last two La Liga matches and could win consecutive league games for the first time since October 2021.

Deportivo Alaves vs Cadiz Prediction

Deportivo Alaves have shown flashes of their ability over the past month and have managed to pull themselves away from the relegation zone. The hosts stunned Sevilla last weekend and are a formidable force on their day.

Cadiz have been unpredictable this season and will need to be at their best in this match. Deportivo Alaves are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 2-1 Cadiz

Deportivo Alaves vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Deportivo Alaves to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Deportivo Alaves to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kike Garcia to score - Yes