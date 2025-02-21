Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol Prediction and Betting Tips | February 22nd 2025

Deportivo Alaves will invite Espanyol to Mendizorroza in La Liga on Saturday. Alaves have won five of their 24 league games and are in 19th place in the standings. The visitors have six wins and are in 15th place with a two-point lead over Alaves.

The hosts are winless in their last four league games, with two ending in draws. They arrested their losing streak in the league after two losses last week, playing to a 3-3 away draw against Leganes. Kike García scored in the first half and substitute Joan Jordán bagged a second-half brace.

Periquitos had got 2025 underway with a five-game unbeaten run but have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last two. They hosted Athletic Bilbao in their previous league outing and were held to a 1-1 draw. After a goalless first half, Roberto Fernández broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute and Bilbao equalized 15 minutes later.

Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 39 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely and the visitors have a narrow 17-14 lead in wins. Eight meetings between them have ended in stalemates.

They last met in the reverse fixture in September and Periquitos registered a 3-2 home win.

Both teams have suffered 12 losses in 24 league games thus far.

Espanyol have endured a winless run in their travels this season, suffering nine losses in 11 away games.

Deportivo Alaves have won just one of their last 13 games across all competitions, with that win coming away from home against Real Betis.

Alaves are winless in their last five home games, with three ending in draws. They have conceded one goal apiece in these games.

Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol Prediction

El Glorioso have suffered three losses in six games in 2025 and have failed to score in these defeats as well. They are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors, recording three wins while keeping two clean sheets.

Hugo Novoa, Jesus Owono, and Tomas Conechny remain sidelined with injuries while Carlos Nahuel Benavídez will also miss this match with a muscle strain.

Periquitos have lost one of their last seven games and will look to build on that form. They have won just one of their last 19 La Liga away games, which is a cause for concern. They have lost just one of their last six meetings against Alaves while recording four wins.

Fernando Pacheco, Pablo Ramón, and José Gragera won't travel to Álava. A similar starting XI from their draw against Bilbao is expected to be fielded here.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the visitors' winless away run this season, the two teams will likely play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Espanyol

Deportivo Alaves vs Espanyol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

