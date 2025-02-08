Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Deportivo Alaves in an important encounter at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Sunday. Both teams have been in poor form this season and will want to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Trending

Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Deportivo Alaves and Getafe are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won five matches apiece out of the last 19 games played between the two teams.

Deportivo Alaves have won only two of their 15 matches against Getafe in La Liga - they have a lower win percentage only against Real Madrid in the history of the top flight.

Getafe won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin at home last year and could complete a La Liga double over Deportivo Alaves for the first time in their history.

Deportivo Alaves are winless in their last four matches at home in La Liga.

Getafe are unbeaten in their last four matches in La Liga.

Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe Prediction

Deportivo Alaves can pack a punch on their day but have been surprisingly poor at home this season. The hosts have a point to prove at the moment and cannot put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Getafe have been a robust unit this season and will look to make the most of their recent form. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Getafe

Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback