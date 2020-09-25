Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Deportivo Alaves host Getafe at the Estadio Mendizorroza in the third round of matches as the 2020-21 La Liga season continues.

Despite the season being only two games in, Alaves are already facing another relegation battle as they are 19th while Getafe continue their great form from last season with an opening day win leaving them seventh in the table.

Deportivo Alaves were perhaps unlucky to concede an injury-time winner in a 1-0 loss to Real Betis in their season opener, but they looked absolutely bereft of ideas in a 2-1 loss away to Granada in their most recent game.

Joselu’s bullet of a free kick levelled things for Alaves after Roberto Soldado had given Granada an early lead, but Darwin Machis eventually ensured Granada’s dominance paid off, with his goal in the 79th minute ensuring a 2-1 win for the hosts.

With their season opener against Real Madrid postponed, Getafe’s first La Liga action took place last Saturday, with Pepe Bordalas’ men reverting to their usual, gritty fare. A typically ugly goal by Jamie Mata in the 54th minute was initially given offside, only for VAR to intervene and give Getafe the lead and eventual victory.

Con el partido de hoy, José Bordalás se ha convertido en el primer entrenador que dirige al Getafe en Primera División durante 4 temporadas.



¡Felicidades míster! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Z7bQXUKzJz — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) September 19, 2020

Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe Head-to-Head

The pair have only played together in La Liga for the last three seasons, resulting in a total of eight games including a Copa del Rey tie. Overall, Alaves have the slight edge, with three wins to Getafe’s two, while there have been three draws.

Both of last season’s games were stalemates, with a 1-1 draw followed by a goalless game at the Mendizorroza in July.

Advertisement

Deportivo Alaves form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Getafe form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe Team News

Pablo Machin’s third game in charge of Deportivo Alaves ought to result in further changes to his lineup as he tweaks his side. Midfielder Tomas Pina is out with an hamstring injury, although Abdallahi Mahmoud should deputise for him in the centre of the park.

Manu Garcia and Adrian Marin are doubts for this game, although Lucas Perez has reportedly recovered. However, Machin might opt to continue with Deyverson and Joselu in attack.

Injuries: Tomas Pina

Doubtful: Manu Garcia, Adrian Marin

Suspensions: None

Jose Bordalas's only fresh injury concern is Amath Ndiaye Diedhiou, with Filip Manojlovic already out with a hernia problem. The Getafe boss is unlikely to make any changes from the side that won their opening game, although Enes Unal may get a look in.

Injuries: Filip Manojlovic

Doubtful: Amath Ndiaye

Suspensions: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe Predicted Lineups

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (3-5-2): Fernando Pacheco (GK); Ruben Duarte, Rodrigo Ely, Florian Lejeune; Edgar Mendez, Abdellahi Mahmoud, Rodrigo Battaglia, Pere Pons, Luis Rioja; Deyverson, Joselu

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Sofia (GK); Damian Suarez, Djene Dakonam, Xabier Etxeita, Mathias Olivera; Allan Nyom, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Marc Cucurella; Cucho Hernandez, Jaime Mata

Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe Prediction

Alaves have made a terrible start under Pablo Machin, with the home side yet to display any sort of fluency. However, games between the pair are tough, attritional encounters, so we may witness another battle of the defences.

Cucho Hernandez still has to find his feet for Getafe, although Bordalas’ charges are used to grabbing a goal out of nothing and may do so again on this occasion.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 0-1 Getafe