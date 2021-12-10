Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Deportivo Alaves are back in action with another La Liga match this weekend as they take on Getafe on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Getafe are in 19th place in the La Liga standings and are set to face a relegation battle this season. The Madrid-based outfit held Athletic Bilbao to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will want to take it up a notch in this game.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and will need to work hard to move up the standings. The Basques suffered a 2-1 defeat against Granada in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Deportivo Alaves and Getafe are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won three games apiece out of a total of six matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two La Liga outfits took place in January this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be ruthless this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-W-D

Getafe form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-L-W

Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe Team News

Deportivo Alaves need to win this game

Deportivo Alaves

Ruben Duarte served his suspension against Granada and will be available for selection. Ximo Navarro is struggling with his fitness and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Ximo Navarro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Getafe need to win this game

Getafe

Sabit Abdulai and Vitolo are currently recuperating from injuries and will be unavailable for selection. Sandro Ramirez, Mathias Olivera, and Jakub Jankto have completed their recoveries and could feature in this game.

Injured: Sabit Abdulai

Doubtful: Vitolo, Jose Macias, David Timor

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Pacheco; Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte, Martin Aguirregabiria; Toni Moya, Mamadou Loum; Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja, Pere Pons; Joselu

Getafe Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Soria; Jorge Cuenca, Stefan Mitrovic, Djene Dakonam; Damian Suarez, Mathias Olivera, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Carles Alena; Enes Unal, Sandro Ramirez

Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe Prediction

Getafe have managed to improve in recent weeks and have picked up five points from their last two games. The away side needs a full-fledged recovery and will need to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves have also improved in recent weeks and will be disappointed with their result against Granada. Both teams are similarly placed in the league table and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Getafe

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi