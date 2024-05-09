Deportivo Alaves vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Deportivo Alaves take on an impressive Girona side at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this clash.

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The hosts edged Valencia to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Girona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The Catalan outfit stunned Barcelona with a 4-2 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves vs Girona Head-to-Head

Girona have a slight edge over Deportivo Alaves and have won six out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have secured five victories against Girona and will look to level the playing field on Friday.

Deportivo Alaves form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Girona form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Deportivo Alaves vs Girona Team News

Deportivo Alaves

Aleksandar Sedlar, Andoni Gorosabel, and Ruben Duarte are currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Samu Omorodion is serving a suspension and will also be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Aleksandar Sedlar, Andoni Gorosabel, Ruben Duarte

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Samu Omorodion

Girona

Ricard Artero and Cristhian Stuani have made progress on their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Girona will have to do without Joel Roca and Juanpe this week.

Injured: Joel Roca, Juanpe

Doubtful: Ricard Artero, Cristhian Stuani

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Girona Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sivera; Marin, Abqar, Tenaglia, Lopez; Benavidez, Blanco; Vicente, Guridi, Simeone; Garcia

Girona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gazzaniga; Eric Garcia, Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez; Herrera, Aleix Garcia; Tsyhankov, Martin, Portu; Dovbyk

Deportivo Alaves vs Girona Prediction

Girona have consistently punched above their weight this season and have successfully secured their place in the UEFA Champions League. The likes of Aleix Garcia and Artem Dovbyk have been brilliant for the Catalans and will look to make an impact this week.

Deportivo Alaves have also exceeded expectations this season and will look to move up the league table in the coming weeks. Girona are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand on Friday.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Girona