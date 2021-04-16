Deportivo Alaves vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga's relegation battle takes center stage as Deportivo Alaves welcome Huesca to the Estadio Mendizorroza in a round 33 clash on Sunday.

The Basque hosts are 19th in the table, with 24 points from 30 games so far. Huesca are three points ahead in 16th place, level with Real Valladolid and only a point ahead of Elche.

Deportivo Alaves extended their winless run to eight games after playing out a goalless draw away to Athletic Bilbao last week. That was Javi Calleja's first game in charge.

Earlier, El Glorioso failed to beat 10-man Celta Vigo at home, losing by a 1-3 scoreline that led to manager Abelardo Fernandez getting the sack.

Huesca, by contrast, have won two of their last three games, defeating Levante by a 2-0 scoreline a fortnight ago.

The Oscenses earned a crucial win in the relegation battle last week, defeating Elche 3-1 at home, with Rafa Mir and Sandro Ramirez finding the net.

Deportivo Alaves vs Huesca Head-to-Head

Deportivo Alaves and Huesca have met each other five times in the last decade. Alaves have won four times, while Huesca have won once, which was the last time the pair met earlier this season.

Javi Ontiveros scored the winning goal for Huesca in a 1-0 win at home.

Alaves completed the double over Huesca in the 2018-19 La Liga season and the 2015-16 Segunda Division campaign.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-D-L

Huesca form guide in La Liga: W-W-D-L-L

Deportivo Alaves vs Huesca Team News

Deportivo Alaves

Ruben Duarte returns to the squad after serving his suspension against Bilbao in a Basque derby last week. Javi Callejo also welcomes Facundo Pellestri back after the winger trained with the group.

Rodrigo Ely remains on the sidelines, with Calleja likely to stick to last week's lineup. The only two definitely missing from the lineup are Florian Lejeune and Manu Garcia, who are suspended following their fifth yellow cards of the season.

Injured: Rodrigo Ely

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Florian Lejeune, Manu Garcia

Huesca

Pablo Maffeo, Javi Ontiveros and Gaston Silva have all returned to training but are unlikely to feature given their lack of match-fitness. Dimitrios Siovas is back fit but Pacheta may stick with his three-man defense that has performed well recently.

Mikel Rico may replace Pedro Mosquera in the heart of the midfield if Pacheta opts for fresh legs.

Injured: Antonio Valera

Doubtful: Pablo Maffeo, Javi Ontiveros, Gaston Silva, Luisinho

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Huesca Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco (GK); Ximo Navarro, Tachi, Victor Laguardia, Ruben Duarte; Jota, Tomás Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Luis Rioja; Lucas Perez, Joselu

Huesca Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andres Fernandez (GK); Jorge Pulido, Denis Vavro, Pablo Insua; Pedro Lopez, David Ferreiro, Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, Javi Galan; Sandro Ramirez, Rafa Mir

Deportivo Alaves vs Huesca Prediction

Javi Calleja's first game in charge saw Alaves struggle to score and that may continue against Huesca. Pacheta's side have been in good form and can count on Rafa Mir to find the net once again.

We expect a closely-fought contest, with Huesca pulling off a crucial win in their bid for survival.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Huesca