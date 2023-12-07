Deportivo Alaves vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Deportivo Alaves will host Las Palmas at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

The home side are enjoying a solid run of form at the moment and are well on course to avoid the drop. They held on for a goalless draw against Mallorca in their last league outing before beating fourth-tier side Terrassa 1-0 in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday with Xeber Alkain scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the first half.

Deportivo Alaves sit 13th in the league table with 16 points from 15 games. They are five points and five places behind their weekend opponents and will be looking to reduce that gap come Saturday.

Las Palmas have enjoyed a brilliant run of results on their return to the Spanish top flight and are now pushing for the continental places. They beat Getafe 2-0 last time out in La Liga with Barcelona loanee Julian Araujo heading home the opener before Cristian Herrera came off the bench to wrap up the points with a close-range finish.

Deportivo Alaves vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Alaves and Las Palmas. The hosts have won 13 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won eight times.

There have been 13 draws between the two sides including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

Las Palmas have scored just 13 goals in La Liga this season. Only Cadiz (12) have scored fewer.

All four of Alaves' league wins this season have come on home turf.

Five of Los Amarillos' six league defeats this season have come on the road.

Deportivo Alaves vs Las Palmas Prediction

Alaves are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have won their last two home games and will be looking to extend that streak on Saturday.

Similarly, Las Palmas are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last seven outings. They have lost just one of their last six away matches and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Las Palmas

Deportivo Alaves vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last eight matchups)