Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | August 16th 2025

Deportivo Alaves will get their La Liga campaign underway against Levante at Mendizorroza on Saturday. The hosts avoided relegation by just two points last season and finished 15th in the league table. The visitors are back in the top flight after three seasons.

Ad

The hosts went winless in their last three games in the preseason and were held to a goalless draw by Eibar last week. They concluded the 2024-25 league campaign on a three-game unbeaten streak, recording two wins.

Granotes met Auxerre in their final preseason friendly last week and recorded a 2-0 win, thanks to goals from José Luis Morales and Sergio Lozano. They are on a four-game winning streak in competitive games.

Ad

Trending

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 32 times in all competitions. Alaves lead 17-9 in wins, and six games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Segunda Division promotion playoff final in 2023, and Alaves recorded a narrow 1-0 win on aggregate.

Their last meeting in La Liga took place in the 2021-22 campaign, and both teams registered home wins.

Their last three La Liga meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in their last 10 league games, keeping five clean sheets.

The visitors are on a five-game unbeaten streak in competitive games, recording four wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Granotes have kept three clean sheets in their last four meetings against the hosts.

Alaves are unbeaten in their last four La Liga home games, keeping three clean sheets.

The hosts have lost their last four campaign-opening games in the last four seasons.

Ad

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Prediction

El Glorioso have lost just one of their last seven league games. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in five games in that period. They have suffered just one loss at home in the 21st century against the visitors, winning five of the nine games.

They have not reported injuries, so manager Eduardo Coudet is expected to field a strong starting XI. Moussa Diarra is a doubt for the campaign opener. Carles Aleñá completed a permanent move to the club after a six-month loan.

Ad

Levante head into the match on a four-game winning streak, scoring eight goals. They have suffered two defeats in competitive games since February, with both losses registered away from home.

Jon Olasagasti, Kervin Arriaga, and Alfonso Pastor are confirmed absentees due to injuries.

Alaves have a good home record in this fixture and have an almost full-strength squad for this match. With that in mind, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 2-1 Levante

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Deportivo Alaves to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More