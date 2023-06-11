Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Prediction and Betting Tips | June 11th 2023

Deportivo Alaves will entertain Levante in the first leg of the Segunda Division playoffs on Sunday at the Mendizorroza.

The hosts booked their place in the final with a 3-1 win on aggregate over Eibar. They recorded a 2-0 win in the home leg on Thursday, with Abde Rebbach and Asier Villalibre scoring in either half.

The visitors cruised into the final with an impressive 6-1 win on aggregate over Albacete. They recorded a 3-0 win in the home leg on Wednesday, thanks to Roger Brugué's first-half brace and a late goal from Roberto Soldado.

It is a very fitting conclusion to the Segunda Division campaign as the third and fourth-placed teams are contesting the promotion playoffs final. The visitors missed out on direct promotion on goal difference as they finished with 72 points, the same as second-placed Las Palmas. The hosts finished the regular season with 71 points.

LaLiga SmartBank @LaLiga2

🦊 vs @LevanteUD



¿Quién ganará en el primer duelo de la 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐟𝐟?



#LaLigaSmartBank Un partido para soñar. @Alaves 🦊 vs¿Quién ganará en el primer duelo de la 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐟𝐟? Un partido para soñar.@Alaves 🦊 vs 🐸 @LevanteUD📝 ¿Quién ganará en el primer duelo de la 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐥 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐟𝐟?#LaLigaSmartBank https://t.co/h8Nn4vl4Uc

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 28 times in all competitions and will meet for the first time in the promotion playoffs. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 15 wins. The visitors have eight wins to their name and five games have ended in draws.

The visitors have the better record in recent meetings, recording three wins in a row. They recorded 2-0 wins in their two league meetings this season.

The visitors are unbeaten in 32 of their last 35 league games.

The visitors have won their last four league games, including playoffs, scoring at least three goals in three games.

Levante have just one win in their last nine away games against Alaves.

Alaves have suffered just one defeat at home in the Segunda Division this season.

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Prediction

Babazorros have a solid home record this season, suffering just a couple of defeats in all competitions at Sunday's venue. They are unbeaten in their last six games but have recorded just a couple of wins in that period. They failed to score in their two league meetings against the visitors this season and will look to return to winning ways.

Granotes head into the match on a four-game winning run, scoring 11 goals while conceding four times in that period. They have a poor away record against the hosts, with just one win at Sunday's venue in the 21st century.

Nonetheless, Levante have the upper hand in terms of current form and have won their last three meetings against the hosts. With that in mind, we expect them to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Levante

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Levante

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jorge de Frutos to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes