Deportivo Alaves vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Levante take on Deportivo Alaves on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Levante are in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make their mark this season. The Valencia-based side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Granada last weekend and cannot afford another debacle on Saturday.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have also failed to hit their stride this season. The Basque side held Barcelona to an admirable 1-1 draw last weekend and will want to take it up a notch in this match.

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Head-to-Head

Deportivo Alaves have an excellent record against Levante and have won eight out of 14 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed one victory against Deportivo Alaves and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous game between the two teams took place in August this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Deportivo Alaves. Levante gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: D-W-W-L-L

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-D-L

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Team News

Deportivo Alaves have a point to prove this weekend

Deportivo Alaves

Florian Lejeune has made progress with his recovery and should be available for selection this weekend. Ximo Navarro is struggling with his fitness, however, and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Ximo Navarro

Doubtful: Fernando Pacheco

Suspended: None

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Roger Marti and Sergio Postigo are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Shkodran Mustafi picked up an injury last month and has been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Shkodran Mustafi

Doubtful: Roger Marti, Sergio Postigo

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Pacheco; Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ximo Navarro, Martin Aguirregabiria; Toni Moya, Mamadou Loum; Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja, Pere Pons; Joselu

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Rober Pier, Ruben Vezo, Jorge Miramon; Jose Campana, Nemanja Radoja, Enis Bardhia, Jorge de Frutos; Jose Luis Morales, Roberto Soldado

Deportivo Alaves vs Levante Prediction

Deportivo Alaves have improved in recent weeks and will need to build a streak of positive results this month. The Basque outfit will want to avoid a relegation battle this season and cannot afford a defeat this weekend.

Levante have been poor this season and will need to turn their campaign around to stay in the Spanish top flight. Deportivo Alaves are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-0 Levante

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi