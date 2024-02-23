Deportivo Alaves vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2024

Deportivo Alaves will entertain Mallorca at the Mendizorrotza Stadium in La Liga on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings, with the last two games ending in draws. They had enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2024, recording three wins in four games last month, but they have endured a winless run in three games in February. In their previous outing, they played out a goalless draw against Real Betis.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last five games in all competitions. They have just one win in seven league games in 2024 and lost 2-1 at home to Real Sociedad last week. Antonio Sánchez broke the deadlock in the fourth minute, giving them an early lead, but Takefusa Kubo equalized for Sociedad in the 38th minute.

Antonio José Raíllo Arenas was booked twice in added time of the first half and was sent off. The numerical disadvantage came back to haunt them as Mikel Merino scored a late match-winner. To add injury to insult, Siebe Van der Heyden was shown a straight red card in the seventh minute of added time.

Deportivo Alaves vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 33 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings, with 18 wins. The hosts have got the better of the visitors nine times, and six games have ended in draws.

Mallorca are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, recording three wins and keeping four clean sheets. The reverse fixture in December ended in a goalless draw.

Deportivo Alaves have just one win in their last five home games in La Liga, suffering three defeats and failing to score twice in that period.

Deportivo Alaves vs Mallorca Prediction

El Glorioso have played two draws on the spin and will look to return to winning ways in this home game. They have been in poor form at home recently, with just one win in their last five games, scoring just three goals while conceding six times in that period.

They have won four of their last five home meetings against the visitors, keeping four clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. There are no fresh absentees for them in this match, and head coach Luis García is expected to field a similar starting XI from last week.

Los Piratas are winless in their last nine away games in La Liga, failing to score in six games in that period. They have enjoyed a four-game unbeaten run against the hosts, keeping clean sheets in these games, and will look to continue that form in this match.

Nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals. Considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Mallorca

Deportivo Alaves vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Samu Omorodion to score or assist any time - Yes