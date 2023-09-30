Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Deportivo Alaves in an important encounter at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Sunday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have also struggled this season. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 13 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' 10 victories.

Deportivo Alaves are winless in each of their last seven matches against Osasuna in La Liga and have lost each of their last three such games in the competition.

After suffering defeat in their first match away from home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga in 2000, Osasuna are unbeaten in their last seven such games in the competition.

Osasuna have lost three of their last four matches away from home against Basque teams in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in any of these games.

Osasuna have won two of their last three away games in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Prediction

Osasuna have a good squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will be intent on stepping up to the plate in this match.

Deportivo Alaves have struggled against Osasuna at home and have a point to prove in this game. Osasuna are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Osasuna

Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Deportivo Alaves to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ante Budimir to score - Yes