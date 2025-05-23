Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Deportivo Alaves will invite Osasuna to Mendizorroza in the final La Liga match of the season on Saturday. Alaves have ensured their top-flight status and will look to finish the season on a winning note. The visitors, meanwhile, need to win this match to keep their European hopes alive. They are level on points with eighth-placed Rayo Vallecano and trail Celta Vigo by just one point.
The hosts went winless in their first two league games of the month and have bounced back with consecutive 1-0 wins. They met Real Valladolid last week and Kike García's first-half penalty was enough for them to eke out a narrow win.
Gorritxoak extended their unbeaten streak in the league to three games with a 2-0 home triumph over Espanyol last week. Ante Budimir continued his fine form with a goal in the first half while substitute Raúl García doubled their lead in stoppage time.
Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 48 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 26 wins. Alaves have 15 wins, and seven games have ended in draws.
- Gorritxoak are unbeaten in their last 10 meetings against the home side and were held to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in December.
- The visitors have scored 47 goals in 37 games while Alaves have conceded 47 goals.
- Osasuna have lost two of their last 10 league games, with both losses registered on their travels.
- Deportivo Alaves are unbeaten in their last three home games, recording two wins while keeping clean sheets.
- Seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.
- The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their last five games.
Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Prediction
El Glorioso have lost just one of their last six games, with that defeat registered away from home against Athletic Bilbao. Notably, they have kept four clean sheets during that period. Interestingly, they have lost their last five home meetings against the visitors without scoring, which is a cause for concern.
Abdelkabir Abqar faces a late fitness test following a hamstring injury he picked up last month, while Moussa Diarra is a doubt as he is nursing a broken nose.
Gorritxoak head into the match on a two-game winning streak, scoring two goals without a reply. Notably, they have won just one of their last 10 away games in all competitions.
José Arnaiz has a fever and is unlikely to start here while Kike Barja picked up a muscle injury against Espanyol and will miss this match.
Both teams are on a two-game winning streak but Osasuna could eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Osasuna
Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes