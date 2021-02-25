Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Deportivo Alaves will look to widen the gap between themselves and the relegation zone when they host fellow strugglers Osasuna at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Saturday for a clash in La Liga.

With just five wins from 24 games, El Glorioso are languishing at 16th in the league table with 22 points, just one clear of the bottom-three as they're not out of the woods yet.

Also, the Basque Country outfit have won just once from the last nine games, which is also new manager Abelardo's only triumph since replacing Pablo Machin at the helm last month.

To be fair, Alaves have had a tough run of fixtures lately, with games to Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Sociedad all coming thick and fast on either side of the 1-0 victory against Real Valladolid.

However, if there was one game which could spark a comeback, then it's the one up next as Osasuna haven't covered themselves in much glory this season either and can slump into a relegation battle with one more defeat.

They're just four points clear of Alaves on 13th and have lost twice in the last four games, but one thing going for them is, the Navarre side are unbeaten in five away games to Babazorros.

Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Head-To-Head

In 20 games between the sides, the spoils are closely shared with Osasuna winning nine times and Alaves emerging triumphant on eight occasions.

Earlier this season, they played out a 1-1 stalemate in Pamplona, ending Osasuna's run of four consecutive wins against Alaves.

Deportivo Alaves Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Osasuna Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Team News

Deportivo Alaves

Rodrigo Ely is the only major absentee for the hosts as the centre-back ruptured his ligament in December and has essentially been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Manu Garcia and Ximo Navarro are one booking away from suspension.

Injured: Rodrygo Ely

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Osasuna

Los Rojillos will be without Darko Brasanac and Ruben Martinez for the clash, both of whom are nursing a fracture, while Chimy Avila, who's been sidelined since September with a ligament damage, won't return before March.

Injured: Chimy Avila, Darko Brasanac, and Ruben Martinez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves (4-4-2): Fernando Pacheco; Alberto Rodriguez, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Martin Aguirregabiria; Edgar Mendez, Tomas Pina, Manu Garica, Inigo Cordoba; Dyverson, Joselu.

Osasuna (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Aridane Hernandez, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Oier, Lucas Torro, Jon Moncayola; Kike Barja, Ante Budimir, Ruben Garcia.

Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Prediction

This will be an interesting tie as both sides are desperate for points. But given the home side's poor record against Osasuna lately, we're predicting a draw once again, albeit, with goals.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Osasuna