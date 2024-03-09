Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in an important encounter at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Sunday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Cadiz last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Osasuna in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have a slight edge over Deportivo Alaves and have won nine out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' eight victories.

After a run of three victories in four matches against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Deportivo Alaves have won only two of their last nine such matches in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in four of their last six matches away from home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga and have managed to win three of these games.

Rayo Vallecano won the reverse fixture at home by a 2-0 margin last year and could complete a La Liga double against Deportivo Alaves for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

After a run of three consecutive victories in La Liga, Deportivo Alaves are winless in their last five such matches.

Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have been a shadow of their former selves this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Raul de Tomas and Isi Palazon can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have punched above their weight this season but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Rayo Vallecano to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Isi Palazon to score - Yes