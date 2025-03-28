Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Rayo Vallecano take on Deportivo Alaves in an important encounter at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Las Palmas in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rayo Vallecano have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won six out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' three victories.

After suffering defeat in three of their first four matches at home against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Deportivo Alaves have won their last two such games in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano won the reverse fixture by a 1-0 margin in La Liga last year and could complete a league double over Deportivo Alaves for only the second time in their history.

Rayo Vallecano won their previous game away from home against a Basque opponent in La Liga by a 2-1 margin against Real Sociedad last year and have not won two such games on the trot since the 2014-15 season.

Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Rayo Vallecano have flattered to deceive so far this season but will back themselves ahead of this fixture. The Madrid-based side has good players in its ranks and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves face a struggle to remain in the top flight and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Rayo Vallecano are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Deportivo Alaves vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rayo Vallecano

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Deportivo Alaves to score first - Yes

