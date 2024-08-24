Deportivo Alaves vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

Deportivo Alaves host Real Betis in La Liga.

Deportivo Alaves welcome Real Betis to the Mendizorrotza in La Liga on Sunday (August 25). Both teams endured a winless start to their league campaign last week.

Alaves lost 2-1 at Celta Vigo in their campaign opener. Kike García gave them a 17th-minute lead, but Betis completed their comeback with Iago Aspas' 84th-minute winner.

Betis, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Girona at home. Marc Bartra gave them a sixth-minute lead, but Girona equalised in the 72nd minute, with Gabriel Misehouy scoring two minutes into his club debut.

Betis bounced back with a 2-0 win in the UEFA Conference League qualifying play-off first leg over Kryvbas on Wednesday, thanks to goals from Ezequiel Avila and Rodri.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two sides have met 36 times across competitions, with Betis leading 17-10.
  • They met three times last season, with their two league meetings ending in draws, while Alaves won at home in the Copa del Rey third round in January.
  • Alaves are unbeaten in four home games in La Liga, winning thrice without conceding.
  • Betis are unbeaten in four away games in the league, winning twice without conceding.
  • Alaves are winless in six league meetings against Betis, failing to score four times.
  • Alaves have one win in last seven home meetings against Betis, with that triumph coming in the Copa del Rey last season.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Betis Prediction

Alaves have one loss in eight home games. They have scored three goals in their last five meetings against Betis.

The visitors, meanwhile, have had an unbeaten start to their season. Head coach Manuel Pellegrini is expected to make a few changes to the starting XI as he looks to rest key players for the second leg of the Conference League qualifiers next week. Isco and Cedric Bakambu remain sidelined with injuries, though.

Considering the recent history between the two teams and their current form, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Alaves 1-1 Betis

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Nabil Fekir to score or assist any time - Yes

