Deportivo Alaves vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2023 

Deportivo Alaves will host Real Betis at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign.

The home side have not had the smoothest return to the Spanish top-flight so far this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 2-0 by Osasuna in their last match conceding a goal either side of a red card to midfielder Antonio Blanco as they fell to a fourth consecutive La Liga defeat to Los Rojillos.

Deportivo Alaves sit 17th in the league table with seven points from eight games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and pull clear of the relegation spots this weekend.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league this season although they remain in contention for the European spots. They returned to winning ways in the league last weekend with a 3-0 win over Sevilla and then built on that with a 2-1 victory over Sparta Praha in the Europa League on Thursday.

The visitors sit seventh in the table with 12 points picked so far and will be looking to add to that tally on Sunday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between Alaves and Betis. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been nine draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in January last year which Betis won 4-0 to record their fourth consecutive victory in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven in this fixture.

Alaves have scored six goals in La Liga this season. Only Las Palmas (4) have scored fewer.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Betis Prediction

Alaves have lost three of their last four matches and five of their last eight. They have lost their last two home games by an aggregate scoreline of 4-0 and will be desperate to end that streak this weekend.

Betis, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their four games prior. They have struggled for results on the road this season but should have just enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 0-1 Real Betis

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Betis to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matches)