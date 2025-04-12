Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. Los Blancos slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The home side edged Girona to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 21 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' three victories.

Deportivo Alaves have won only four of their last 37 matches against Real Madrid in La Liga but have managed to secure two of these victories in the last 11 league games played between the two teams.

Real Madrid have won their last four matches away from home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga and could become only the second team in the history of the competition to achieve five such victories in a row.

Deportivo Alaves have won two of their last four matches in La Liga - one more victory than they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal but have failed to meet expectations this season. The likes of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have struggled this season and will need to be at their best against a powerful opponent. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

