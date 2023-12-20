Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Deportivo Alaves take on Carlo Ancelotti's impressive Real Madrid side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Thursday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. Los Blancos eased past Villarreal by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Basque outfit slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Girona over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 18 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' three victories.

Deportivo Alaves have suffered a total of 28 defeats and have conceded 92 goals against Real Madrid in La Liga - their worst record against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Real Madrid have won seven of their last eight matches away from home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 1-0 margin in 2018.

Real Madrid have lost only one of their last 14 matches away from home against teams from the Basque region in La Liga, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin against Real Sociedad in May 2022.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have thrived under Carlo Ancelotti this season and will look to be at their clinical best this week. Jude Bellingham has been sensational for the Spanish giants and will look to add to his stunning goal tally in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves have managed to keep themselves away from the relegation zone this season and have a task on their hands this week. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 0-3 Real Madrid

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes