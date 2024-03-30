Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves take on an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important encounter at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Sunday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. La Real eased past Cadiz by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a slight edge over Deportivo Alaves and have won 14 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' 13 victories.

Deportivo Alaves are winless in their last five matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga but have held La Real to draws in three of these games.

After a run of five defeats in seven matches away from home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga, Real Sociedad have found the back of the net in four of their last five such games.

After a run of six victories in seven matches in Basque derbies in La Liga, Deportivo Alaves are winless in their last 10 such games in the competition.

After three consecutive victories in La Liga, Deportivo Alaves have won only one of their last seven games in the competition.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have been impressive so far this season but are yet to justify their potential in La Liga. La Real have excellent players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have not been at their best this season and have struggled over the past month. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-3 Real Sociedad

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Merino to score - Yes