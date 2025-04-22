Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Deportivo Alaves will welcome Real Sociedad to Mendizorrotza in La Liga on Wednesday. Alaves have dropped to 18th place in the league table and trail 17th-placed Las Palmas by just one point. The visitors are ninth in the standings with 42 points, one more than 11th-placed Osasuna.

Ad

The hosts are winless in their last two league games, and after a 1-0 home loss to Real Madrid earlier this month, they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Sevilla last week. Kike García scored his 12th goal of the season in added time in the first half to level the score.

Sociedad are also winless in their last two games, and in their previous outing, they were held to a 2-2 away draw by Villarreal. Mikel Oyarzabal bagged a brace and Ayoze Pérez leveled the score for Villarreal in the 60th minute.

Ad

Trending

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 50 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 26 wins. Alaves have got the better of their Basque rivals 14 times, and 10 games have ended in draws.

Alaves registered a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture, their first win in this fixture since 2020.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in their last four away games in all competitions, playing out three draws.

Deportivo Alaves have won just one of their last nine home games.

Interestingly, the hosts have outscored Sociedad 34-32 in 32 league games this season. The visitors have a better defensive record, conceding 10 fewer goals (36).

Ad

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Prediction

El Glorioso have lost four of their last 10 league games, with all losses registered at home. Seven of their last eight league games have produced under 2.5 goals. They have won just one of their last six home meetings against Sociedad, failing to score in four.

Abdel Abqar is the only confirmed absentee for the hosts due to an injury. A couple of changes in the starting XI can be expected here.

Ad

Txuri-Urdin have lost just one of their last six games in all competitions, with that loss registered at home against Mallorca earlier this month. They are unbeaten in their last four away games across all competitions, scoring 11 goals.

Ander Barrenetxea, Igor Zubeldia, Nayef Aguerd, Álvaro Odriozola, and Arsen Zakharyan are sidelined with injuries. Orri Óskarsson is a doubt, but Martín Zubimendi is back from a suspension and should return to the starting XI.

Ad

Sociedad have been held to a draw in two of their last three away meetings against Alaves, and, considering the current form of the two teams, another draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Real Sociedad

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More