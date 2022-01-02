Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves take on Real Sociedad on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Deportivo Alaves are in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a 5-2 defeat against Villarreal last month and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Basque giants slumped to a 3-1 defeat against Villarreal in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have a good record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 10 out of 21 matches played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed eight victories against Real Sociedad and can trouble their opponents on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in July last year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Real Sociedad. Deportivo Alaves struggled on the day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: L-L-D-L-L

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-L-D

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Team News

Deportivo Alaves need to win this game

Deportivo Alaves

Ruben Duarte served his suspension against Granada and will be available for selection. Ximo Navarro is struggling with his fitness and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Ximo Navarro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez and Nacho Monreal are yet to recover from their knocks and might not feature in this game. Mikel Oyarzabal was sent off against Villarreal and will not be available for selection.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mikel Oyarzabal

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Pacheco; Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte, Martin Aguirregabiria; Toni Moya, Tomas Pina; Edgar Mendez, Luis Rioja, Pere Pons; Joselu

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mat Ryan; Aihen Munoz, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Portu, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have suffered a disconcerting slump in recent weeks and have managed only one point from their last five league games. The Basque giants have impressive players in their ranks and will need to work hard to move towards a top-four finish.

Deportivo Alaves have also endured a poor campaign and have several problems to solve at the moment. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 0-2 Real Sociedad

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi