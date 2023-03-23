Deportivo Alaves host Tenerife at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Saturday (March 25) in the Segunda Division.
The hosts have enjoyed a largely positive campaign but have struggled recently, consequently falling behind in the race for automatic La Liga promotion. Alaves lost 1-0 to Ponferradina in their last game. They perhaps deserved more from the game after a strong second-half performance but failed to convert their chances. Alaves are fifth in the standings with 54 points.
Tenerife, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of securing a playoff spot. They thrashed third-placed Las Palmas 3-0 in their last league outing. Three different players got on the scoresheet, including 36-year-old Enric Gallego, who scored an early brace. The visitors have 41 points from 32 games and are 11th in the standings.
Deportivo Alaves vs Tenerife Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 22 meetings between Alaves and Tenerife, who lead 9-7.
- The visitors are unbeaten in three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last eight.
- The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture.
- Only two of Tenerife's ten league wins this season have come away from home.
- Only one of Alaves' eight league defeats this season have come at home.
- The Babazorros have scored 39 league goals this season. Only Albacete Balompie (40) and Granada (43) have scored more.
Deportivo Alaves vs Tenerife Prediction
Alaves are on a four-game winless streak after winning their five games before that. They are, however, undefeated at home in the league this year.
Meanwhile, Tenerife's latest result ended a three-game winless run. They have struggled on the road and could lose here.
Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-0 Tenerife
Deportivo Alaves vs Tenerife Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Alaves
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last ten games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of the hosts' last seven games.)