Deportivo Alaves host Tenerife at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Saturday (March 25) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts have enjoyed a largely positive campaign but have struggled recently, consequently falling behind in the race for automatic La Liga promotion. Alaves lost 1-0 to Ponferradina in their last game. They perhaps deserved more from the game after a strong second-half performance but failed to convert their chances. Alaves are fifth in the standings with 54 points.

Tenerife, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but remain hopeful of securing a playoff spot. They thrashed third-placed Las Palmas 3-0 in their last league outing. Three different players got on the scoresheet, including 36-year-old Enric Gallego, who scored an early brace. The visitors have 41 points from 32 games and are 11th in the standings.

Deportivo Alaves vs Tenerife Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Alaves and Tenerife, who lead 9-7.

The visitors are unbeaten in three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last eight.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in the fixture.

Only two of Tenerife's ten league wins this season have come away from home.

Only one of Alaves' eight league defeats this season have come at home.

The Babazorros have scored 39 league goals this season. Only Albacete Balompie (40) and Granada (43) have scored more.

Deportivo Alaves vs Tenerife Prediction

Alaves are on a four-game winless streak after winning their five games before that. They are, however, undefeated at home in the league this year.

Meanwhile, Tenerife's latest result ended a three-game winless run. They have struggled on the road and could lose here.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-0 Tenerife

Deportivo Alaves vs Tenerife Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Alaves

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last ten games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of the hosts' last seven games.)

Poll : 0 votes