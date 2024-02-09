Deportivo Alaves vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Villarreal in an important encounter at the Estadio Mendizorroza on Saturday.

Deportivo Alaves vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Yellow Submarines were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Cadiz in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight in recent months. The Basque outfit slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Barcelona last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Deportivo Alaves vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Deportivo Alaves have a slight edge over Villarreal and have won 10 out of the last 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's nine victories.

After a run of five victories in six matches in La Liga, Deportivo Alaves have lost four of their last seven matches in the competition.

Deportivo Alaves have won six of their last nine matches at home against Villarreal since the turn of the century - their best home record against a single opponent in La Liga during this period.

Villarreal have lost each of their last three matches away from home against Basque teams in La Liga - their longest such run in the history of the top flight.

Deportivo Alaves have lost three of their last four games at home in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 11 such games preceding this run.

Deportivo Alaves vs Villarreal Prediction

Deportivo Alaves have come into their own this season and will be intent on moving into the top half of the league table. The hosts have stuttered in recent weeks and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Villarreal can pack a punch on their day but have been a shadow of their former selves this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-1 Villarreal

Deportivo Alaves vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Deportivo Alaves to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score - Yes