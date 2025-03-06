Deportivo Alaves vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

Deportivo Alaves play Villarreal at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on Saturday in La Liga. The hosts are second from bottom in the standings with 23 points in 26 games.

They, however, picked up a well-deserved point in a 1-1 draw with Mallorca last time out. Deportivo fell behind early in the first half before veteran striker Kike Garcia levelled the scores from close range in the second for his 11th league goal of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Villarreal's game against Espanyol on Monday was postponed at the last minute due to adverse weather conditions. They picked up a narrow 1-0 win over 10-man Rayo Vallecano in their most recent outing, with Ayoze Perez heading home the winner midway through the second half.

Villarreal remain fifth in the standings with 44 points.

Deportivo Alaves vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Alaves and Villarreal, who lead 15-13.

Villarreal have lost one of their last six games in the fixture.

Deportivo are without a clean sheet in 14 games in the fixture since 2017.

The Yellow Submarine are the third-highest-scoring side in the top flight this season, with a goal tally of 48.

Babazorros have picked up 13 points at home in La Liga this season, the joint-fewest in the division.

Deportivo Alaves vs Villarreal Prediction

Alaves are without a win in six matches and have won one of their last 15. They have lost three of their last four home games.

Villarreal, meanwhile, have won three of their last four matches and have lost one of their last nine. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides coupled with their contrasting forms should see Villarreal win.

Prediction: Deportivo 1-2 Villarreal

Deportivo Alaves vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villarreal

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of their last 10 matchups.)

