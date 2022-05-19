Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Deportivo Cali will entertain Always Ready at the Estadio Deportivo Cali in the penultimate group stage fixture of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

Boca Juniors and Corinthians played out a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, so both spots in the knockout stage fixtures from Group E are up for grabs. The hosts have five points while the visiting side have four points.

Both sides have been winless since the opening fixture of the campaign. Cali played out a goalless draw against Corinthians in their previous outing while Always Ready suffered a 1-0 loss at home to Boca Juniors.

CONMEBOL Libertadores @Libertadores ¡Se viene la Fecha 5 de la CONMEBOL



Así quedaron las tablas de posiciones tras la cuarta jornada.



#GloriaEterna ✍️¡Se viene la Fecha 5 de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores Así quedaron las tablas de posiciones tras la cuarta jornada. ✍️🏆 ¡Se viene la Fecha 5 de la CONMEBOL #Libertadores!🔥 Así quedaron las tablas de posiciones tras la cuarta jornada.#GloriaEterna https://t.co/KOWTuNVUDv

Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready Head-to-Head

This will be the second all-time meeting between the two sides. They last met in the reverse fixture at Estadio Hernando Siles last month. The game ended in a 2-2 draw with Cali coming back from 2-0 down to secure a hard-earned point from the game.

Deportivo Cali form guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-W

Always Ready form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready Team News

Deportivo Cali

Los Verdiblancos have no reported injuries for the game but will have to take to the field without the services of Guillermo Burdisso and Christian Mafla, who picked up their third yellow cards of the campaign and will serve a one-game suspension here.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Guillermo Burdisso, Christian Mafla

Always Ready

Rodrigo Ramallo has been ruled out with a foot injury, while Marcos Riquelme's involvement here is doubtful as he is currently not in the good books of manager Sebastián Abreu.

Jorge Marsiglia has not featured in over a month with an injury and is expected to miss the trip to Cali. Mauricio Cortés was red-carded in the previous game and was suspended for the game.

Injuries: Rodrigo Ramallo, Jorge Marsiglia

Doubtful: Marcos Riquelme

Suspension: Mauricio Cortés

Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready Predicted XIs

Deportivo Cali (4-2-3-1): Guillermo De Amores (GK); Aldair Rodríguez, José Carlos Caldera Alvis, Miguel Nazarit, Andrés Balanta; Yimmi Congo, Enrique Camargo; Jhon Vásquez, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Kevin Velasco; Ángelo Rodríguez

Always Ready (4-5-1): Arnaldo Giménez (GK); Marc Enoumba, Alex Rambal Ramírez, Nelson Cabrera, Enrique Flores; Juan Carlos Arce, Jonathan Borja, Gustavo Torres, Juan Adrian, Gustavo Cristaldo; Elkin Blanco

Deportivo Cali vs Always Ready Prediction

A win would do both sides a ton of good, putting them in contention for a spot in the knockout stage with just one game to go. While both sides have scored four goals in four games so far, the hosts have a better record defensively, conceding three times against the five conceded by La Banda Roja.

We expect the game to be a low-scoring affair and, taking the form of the two sides into consideration, a draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Deportivo Cali 1-1 Always Ready

Edited by Peter P